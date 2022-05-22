Ujjain: School of Engineering and Technology students make low-cost lawnmower

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A low-cost lawnmower has been developed by Sahil, Simran, Vijay, Mohit, Shekhar and Yogesh, all 3rd-year students of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering and Technology (SoET), Vikram University.

Under the guidance of faculty members Anjali Upadhyay Pandya and Shivam Sharma, students of mechanical engineering are doing new work in the institution. The old furniture of the institution is also being made better by the students in the workshop of the institution. The furniture in the workshop is also being made by the students using scrap.

Recently, orders have also been received for furniture made of scrap tyres made by the students, which is an important contribution to the institution’s project to learn by earn.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:26 AM IST