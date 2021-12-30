Ujjain: Sapaks submits memo against abuse of SC/ST Act

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An instance of abuse of an Act, which aims to shield Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from casteist slur and discrimination, has come to the fore.

A farmer, Shiv Narayan was allegedly attacked by SC community members for preventing them to defecate in his farm in Pipliya Dhuma.

The accused misused the†SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act when the victim was admitted in a hospital. Victim Shivnarayan was irrigating his farm, when two women came to defecate in the field.

He opposed their act so the kin of the women attacked the farmer. He suffered severe injuries near the head, elbow, face, back and finger.

Sapaks members under the leadership of national president Hiralal Trivedi, vice-president Jialal Sharma, district convenor BC Trivedi, Hari Singh Pandya, youth president Dharmendra Sharma, Ajendra Trivedi, Saubhagya Singh Parihar, Manoj Vishwakarma, Sonu Parihar, Sandeep Sharma Ishant and others met the superintendent of police and submitted a memorandum. They demanded a probe and action against the assaulters.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 01:31 AM IST