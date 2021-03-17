Ujjain: Sanskars not power govern India, says Govindacharya

Ujjain: Noted thinker KM Govindacharya, who was sent on political exile for terming the ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a replica of RSS, shared the essence of his Narmada Yatra with media person in Ujjain on Wednesday.

He words as always comprised wisdom for the who’s who of the country.

Govindacharya came to Ujjain to conclude his Narmada Yatra. Under the Narmada Yatra he travelled from Amarkantak to Bharuch with his supporters at the age of 78.

During the yatra, he tried to look at the country socially, economically and spiritually. He shared the essence of the learning that he acquired during the yatra with the mediapersons during a press conference at Ganga Ghat located Mouni Baba’s Ashram.

Govindacharya said that India is not a country which is run by power, but it is sanskar which governs the country.

During the yatra he travelled to pilgrimages which were hitherto not visited by him. He also witnessed the confluence of tributaries of Narmada. During the entire yatra he found that indiscriminate excavation of sand, deforestation along the river banks and that drainage water is being added to the river at numerous places. The country needs water, forests and animals and the lack of the same was observed during the entire yatra, he said.

According to Govindacharya, after interacting with people during the he realised that people need reforms. By April 15, he will prepare his report and will share it with the government and people. He said that we need to be more sensitive towards the issues of water, forest and animal. We all have to come forward. We all have to set examples, he asserted.