Dhar: Kukshi Zila Banao Andolan gains momentum, activists submit letters to former RSS ideologue Govindacharya

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): A proposal letter to make Kukshi a district was submitted to former RSS ideologue and former BJP general secretary KN Govindacharya by the activists of Kukshi Zila Banao Andolan on Friday under the leadership of social worker Someshwar Patidar. They also submitted support letters of political, social, traders and other organisations.

Govindacharya discussed in detail the facts regarding the demand to make Kukshi a district and said that he would send the proposal to the state government. Upendra Holkar, Devswaroop Nand Mathura, Ghanshyam Patidar and other activists of Kukshi Zila Banao Andolan were present on the occasion.

It is worth mentioning that demand to make Kukshi, the largest tehsil of Dhar district, as separate district has been in demand for a long time. On February 5, under the leadership of social activist Someshwar Patidar, the activists handed over a proposal letter to concerned authorities.