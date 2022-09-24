Ujjain: Sale of educational materials as garbage; two suspended, two get show cause notices

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh on Friday suspended Mahidpur janpad's development block academic coordinator Vikram Singh Sisodia and development block resource coordinator Ramesh Deora in view of serious negligence in the matter of selling government educational books as garbage.

This action was initiated under the Rule 9(1)A of MP Civil Service Rules-1966. During the suspension period, the headquarters of the above two employees will be the office of Tarana janpad's development block resource coordinator.

Meanwhile, the collector also issued show cause notices to the district project coordinator of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Anand Sharma and contractual clerk Kalpana Lakda of Mahidpur Janpad Shiksha Kendraís block resource coordinator in the matter of sale of government educational books in the garbage dump in Mahidpur.

Sharma and Lakda were charged for their negligent acts due to lack of control and lack of supervision†over their subordinates. Both of them will have to present their explanation by appearing before the collector in the next three days.