Ujjain: Sadbuddhi Yatra taken out to highlight road woes

Villagers and farmers take out a ‘Sadbuddhi Yatra’ to seek authorities’ attention towards the pathetic condition of roads in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In order to attract the attention of the authorities towards the dilapidated roads, the Congress along with the villagers and farmers took out a ‘Sadbuddhi Yatra’ from Gangedi to Hasampura, here on Thursday. A large number of villagers and farmers participated in this Yatra led by senior Congress leader Rajendra Vashisht.

The pain of the people came to the fore in the padyatra. The farmers expressed their pain and said that the prices of garlic-onion are not rising, the soybean crop is on the verge of failure, insurance, compensation has not been received, and basic facilities are lacking under the rule of the BJP. Accidents are happening every day due to poor roads, life has become difficult.

Vashisht said that a padyatra was taken out in rural areas to draw the attention of those responsible for the problems of farmers and villagers. He said that the farmers are upset that under the BJP rule, they aren’t getting good prices of garlic and onion, less money is being received in the market for the entire crop than the cost of cutting garlic. The farmer is getting worried about the manure.

Compensation is not being received, the earlier compensation, the amount of insurance has not been received yet. Major roads of rural areas are in dilapidated condition, no construction has been done here in the last four years, roads have turned into potholes, common citizens are upset, children are out of school, elderly are out of the house, youth are troubled to go to the city. Accidents are taking place and such cases have increased during the rain.

To overcome these problems, a Sangharsh Samiti has been formed, which will fight for road construction. Under the Sadbuddhi Yatra.

