Ujjain: Awareness rally taken out to mark International Literacy Day

Various programmes were organised before the start of the rally at Dussehra Maidan. Attractive patriotic songs were presented by the students of the school.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 09, 2022, 07:08 AM IST
article-image
Students participate in the literacy awareness rally which was taken out to mark the occasion of International Literacy Day in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A literacy awareness rally was organised by the district administration on the occasion of International Literacy Day here on Thursday.

Various programmes were organised before the start of the rally at Dussehra Maidan. Attractive patriotic songs were presented by the students of the school. Along with this, Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, was worshipped through dance. A programme was organised at Dussehra ground. The rally was flagged-off by the guests, which ended at Tower Chowk, Freeganj. During the rally, an awareness message about literacy was disseminated by the students of the school through posters, and banners.

Ujjain North MLA Paras Jain, vice-president of Jan Abhiyan Parishad Vibhash Upadhyay, mayor Mukesh Tatwal, acharya Shekhar maharaj, Balyogi of Valmikidham Umeshnath maharaj, saint Awadheshpuri maharaj, Mahamandleshwar Shaileshanand Giri, other saints, city quazi Khaliqurrehman, Prakash Chittoda, Raviprakash Langer and other volunteers were among those present. Sudarshan Ayachit conducted the proceedings.

