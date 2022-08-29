Ujjain: Sadbuddhi Pad Yatra taken out in South constituency

Sadbuddhi Yagnaí being performed in the rural belt in support of road construction, in Ujjain on Sunday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers and farmers, who are troubled by the bad condition of roads, took out a Sadbuddhi Pad Yatra from Talod to Hamirkhedi on Sunday. The villagers walked on foot demanding that roads which have practically disappeared due to big potholes be relaid. The Sadbuddhi Yatra was taken out from Jawasia to Fatehabad under the aegis of 'Sadak Banao Samiti' which asked the government to take care of the road connecting 30 villages.

Vashisht said that due to the neglect of the minister representing this area in the BJP government, for the last two years, the villagers are forced to travel on dilapidated roads. For the last two years, mere assurance is being given to the villagers that the road is about to be built as the tender has been issued. If the tender has been issued, why was the road not built? They asked. The villagers, who were upset with the assurances of the MLA, felt that they could exert pressure on the government by taking out the yatra and forcing the administration and those responsible to build the road early.

Vashisht said that common citizens and farmers are troubled under BJP rule. The soybean crop has been spoiled in many places due to excessive rains but till today compensation for the previous years has not been received. They have only received assurances, not the insurance amount.

Villagers said that pregnant women and the sick are finding it difficult to be taken to Ujjain. People are getting injured in accidents on the road and also there is a fear of death due to these accidents. A large number of villagers participated in this pad yatra. In the end, a yagna was performed. During this, Vidya Devendra Singh Panwar, president, Janpad Panchayat, Parmanand Verma, former president, Janpad Panchayat and Nasir Patel, vice-president, Janpad Panchayat were also present.