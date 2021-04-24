Ujjain: Ruckus at RDGMC Hospital; peacemaker cop ends up with 4 stitches on head

Ujjain: A cop ended up with four stiches on his head as he tried to play peacemaker between the kin of a deceased corona patient and junior doctors who came to blows at RD Gardi Medical College (RDGMC) Hospital on Saturday.

The ruckus ensued when the kin of one Banshilal Khandelwal, reached RDGMC Hospital to take his body on Saturday

Banshilal, who lived near Metro Talkies, died on Friday while undergoing treatment for corona at RDGMC Hospital.

His kin including BK Khandelwal got irked when they saw blood oozing from the head of the deceased.

A heated argument broke out, when they asked the doctors about the reason behind the condition of the body of their loved one.

Hospital staff told the kin that Banshilal fell down and so the head of the deceased is losing blood. This further infuriated the family members and fisticuffs broke out involving the doctors and the family members of Banshilal.

Meanwhile, on being informed Chimanganj Mandi police reached the spot to resolve the dispute.

However, the situation took another ugly turn as the doctors started arguing with.

Amid the ruckus someone attacked constable Ashutosh Nagar with a stick. He received head injury which required 4 stitches to contain bleeding.

The situation was controlled only after additional collector Sojan Singh Rawat, ASP Amarendra Singh and CSP AR Negi rushed to the spot and somehow pacified both parties. Following the incident heavy police force was deployed at the hospital.

Viral video

A video of the dispute has gone viral, in which the patient's family is seen abusing the doctors of the hospital. As per sources one Akshat Gupta, Suryakant and another doctor have been hurt. A video of dispute between police and junior doctor has also gone viral. The video shows that when the cop was hit on his head other policemen resorted to a light cane charge to disperse the ‘mob’. The video clearly shows the hospital staff in PPE kit resorting to violence.

Officialspeak

Dean MK Rathore said that the kin of the deceased manhandled the doctors and later police also manhandled them.

SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla said he would make a comment only after probing the entire incident. He admitted that a cop was injured during the ruckus.

Doctors file plaint

Till the filing of this report, no FIR was registered in the case though a complaint was submitted in the police station on behalf of junior doctors.