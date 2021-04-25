Ujjain: Ruckus at RDGMC; ‘Doctors’ get away with thrashing cop

Ujjain: The Chimanganj Mandi police on late Saturday arrested 3 relatives of deceased who clashed with doctors at RG Gardi Medical College (RDGMC) Hospital.

However, no police case has been registered against doctors who thrashed a police constable in the same case.

Those accused who were arrested secured bail from the police station itself on the same night.

Incident

The ruckus ensued when the kin of one Banshilal Khandelwal, reached RDGMC Hospital to take his body on Saturday

Banshilal, who lived near Metro Talkies, died on Friday while undergoing treatment for corona at RDGMC Hospital.

His kin including BK Khandelwal got irked when they saw blood oozing from the head of the deceased.

A heated argument broke out, when they asked the doctors about the reason behind the condition of the body of their loved one.

Hospital staff told the kin that Banshilal fell and so the head of the body is losing blood. This further infuriated the family members and a fisticuffs broke out involving the doctors and the family members of Banshilal.

Meanwhile, on being informed Chimanganj Mandi police reached the spot to resolve the dispute.

However, the situation took another ugly turn as the doctors started arguing with the cops.

Amid the ruckus someone attacked constable Ashutosh Nagar with a stick. He received a head injury which required 4 stitches to contain bleeding.

FIR, arrests

Meanwhile, on the report of one Gopal Bairagi, an ambulance driver of RDGMC hospital, the police registered a case under section 147, 149, 323, 294, 506, 188, 269, 270 and 34 of the IPC as well as under Section ¾ of the Doctors’ Protection Act against the family members of the deceased patient for creating ruckus. On the late Saturday, police arrested Vinit son of Balkrishna Khandelwal, Balkrishna son of Ramswaroop Khandelwal and Pradeep son of Ramswaroop Khandelwal. They were later released on bail.

Why were medicos allowed to go scot-free

When Free Press approached concerned gazetted police officer to enquire about the leniency given to the doctors, he said that they don’t want to agitate the private doctors. “Initially, the family members of deceased person manhandled two doctors who were attending the patient, but later many MBBS students also rushed to the spot from their neighbouring hostels along with sticks and assaulted the family members of the deceased as well a policeman,” he said. When asked despite such facts, why the MBBS students have been spared from police action, the officer said if they would initiate harsh action, the junior doctors and private doctors may launch a stir during the second corona wave which is wreaking havoc across the country.