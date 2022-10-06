Ujjain: RSS takes out route march across city to mark 97th foundation day

Route march being taken out to mark the 97th foundation day of RSS in Ujjain on Wednesday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year on the foundation day of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vijayadashami festival, this year also the path sanchalan (route march) of the Sangh came out here on Wednesday. In all 65 settlements built with the vision of the union of Ujjain metropolis, the path sanchalan came out in full uniform.

The metropolitan publicity chief Dharmendra Singh Parihar said that Vijayadashami is also the foundation day of the RSS. In 1925 on the day of Vijayadashami, Dr Keshavrao Baliram Hedgewar founded RSS at Mohite Ka Parisar in Nagpur for the organisation and unification of the entire Hindu society. At that time the Hindu society was divided by high and low, rich and poor, regionalism and linguistically due to the slavery of centuries.

In Indian tradition also this day is the day of worship of Shakti and the collective victory of truth over falsehood. This year, all the settlements of Ujjain metropolis unit took out path sanchalan and before that, there was a programme of Shastra Pujan, in which all the settlements were presided over by eminent intellectuals. The movement was welcomed in many places in all the settlements. Preparations, uniform distribution and Ghosh exercises continued in all the settlements for the practice of these movements. More than 8k volunteers participated in the operation across the metropolis.