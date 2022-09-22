Ujjain: RSS man out, govt's man in as MTMC administrator right before PM's visit

SANDEEP SONI |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a surprising move, the state government on Wednesday evening removed Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) administrator Ganesh Kumar Dhakad and posted upper collector Sandeep Soni as the new administrator. Dhakad was supposed to be a blue-eyed boy of the RSS, but his relationship with collector-cum-MTMC president Asheesh Singh was not cordial. Thus, looking to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi'ss visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple on October 11, Dhakad had to go.

GANESH KUMAR DHAKAD |

Since his posting as MTMC administrator on September 13, 2021, Dhakad did not have cordial relationship with the collector. Basically an officer of the rank of assistant director, treasurer and accounts, Dhakad was finance officer of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). He enjoys a good rapport with the RSS leaders and particularly a veteran leader who after working in the national level has now settled in Ujjain.

During the past several months, on various occasions clear rift arose between him and the collector. A dispute over the forceful entry of BJYM workers in the garbh-grih of the temple also went against Dhakad. Though the BJP organisation removed about 15 BJYM functionaries, the government showed reluctance on acting against Dhakad owing to his proximity with the RSS.

However, a recent incident in which few favoured employees of Dhakad got indulged in a controversy with close confidants of collector finally proved critical for Dhakad. Those employees not only misbehaved with a lady employee of the district protocol office but also charged her of demanding money. The collector had constituted a three-member administrative team to probe the said incident and before the submission of the report Dhakad was removed.

Though, new posting order of Dhakad was not issued till late Wednesday, it was speculated that he may be adjusted in Smart City Project office. Meanwhile, Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) additional commissioner Sandeep Soni, who is an officer of State Administrative Services of 2008 batch, has been made the MTMC administrator. He was also given the additional charge of CEO, Ujjain Development Authority (UDA).

Additional collector and Smart City Project CEO Ashish Pathak, who was looking after the charge of CEO, UDA will be relieved from the additional charge after Soni joins as CEO, UDA. Soni's younger brother Pradeep Soni had worked as MTMC administrator when he happened to be a probationer deputy-collector in the year 2017. Pradeep Soni was removed from the post as he had declined to clear a payment file pertaining to Shaiv Mahotsav.

