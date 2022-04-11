Ujjain: Robert Vadra offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple, claims BJP has done nothing for city

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra visited the Lord Mahakal temple along with Nagda MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar and other senior Congress leaders on Sunday after which he held talks with the media. During the QnA session, he claimed that the BJP government had not done any development work around Mahakal temple and in Ujjain. In fact, all work which is visible today had been done due to the Congress government.

"Change is coming here due to the work started by our government (Congress)…. Our government did a good work here. But the BJP government has done nothing," Vadra told reporters, adding that the facilities in the Mahakaleshwar temple premises need to be developed further as devotees from across the country visit the place. Vadra said he felt peace after offering prayers and added that he sought blessings for the family and people.

After his statement, a journalist present there informed Vadra the Mahakal Expansion project had been started due to the BJP-led Central government that has been in power for the past 8 years and also in the state for more than 17 years. Vadra then proceeded to refuse all further political questions and left the scene.

Vadra had visited the Mahakal temple in the morning and had performed an ‘Abhishek’ of Lord Mahakal in the sanctum sanctorum.

The previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state, which lasted only 15 months and collapsed in March 2020, had started implementing the Mahakaleshwar temple development project. But after the BJP came to power later, its government renewed the plan and the implementation is currently underway as per that plan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:53 AM IST