Ujjain Road Widening Row! Traders Announce Indefinite Market Shutdown From October 12, Claim 70% Of Shops At Risk | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Traders have expressed growing anger over the proposed widening of the road from Mahakal Square through Gudri Chauraha to Gopal Mandir. In protest against marking carried out on buildings affected by the project at around 1 am on Sunday, the Traders and Residents Federation has announced an indefinite closure of markets across the entire area from Monday.

Traders said the administration marked four metres on each side of the road during the night without prior notice or consultation. They alleged that the current road-widening plan would affect a large number of commercial establishments and threaten the livelihoods of hundreds of families.

According to the federation, traders had protested after tenders were issued for the road-widening project. Local public representatives subsequently met traders and assured them that a solution would be sought through discussions.

However, traders alleged that the marking was carried out late at night despite assurances that all stakeholders would be consulted.

The move has also raised questions about the assurances given by public representatives. The Traders and Residents Federation claimed that the proposed widening could result in the complete loss of commercial establishments belonging to around 70% of traders in the area.

In view of these concerns, the federation held a meeting on Sunday and decided to keep the markets closed indefinitely from Monday. It also resolved to organise peaceful protests in phases.

Patni Bazaar Traders' Association members said the marking had been carried out at around 1 am without prior notice. He said the need of the hour was to regulate traffic in the area rather than widen the road.

They said traffic movement could improve if problems such as e-rickshaws parked on the road were addressed. He added that, alongside the Patni Bazaar Traders' Association, several traders from Bartan Bazaar, the gold and silver market, and the Gudri area were also supporting the shutdown.

Traders have urged the administration to reconsider the road-widening plan, explore alternatives to protect affected commercial establishments, and hold clear discussions with traders before taking any decision, ensuring that they are taken into confidence.