Ujjain: Residents seek closure of liquor shop

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Residents on Sunday held a protest outside a liquor store located near Kedi Gate Square, demanding its immediate closure and removal from the area due to the inconvenience the shop is causing.

The locals have to bear nuisances like overcrowding, unhygienic conditions in the surroundings and haphazard parking. What is more irksome is that antisocial elements cause nuisance, especially to children and women in the area and commit crimes on a daily basis.

The resident of the KD Gate area also said that they would also stage a relay protest to close down the country liquor shop in the area and hand over a memorandum to SDM seeking closure of the shop.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:36 AM IST