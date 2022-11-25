Ujjain: Residents of Gulmohar Colony and Gyan Tekri seek justice

Residents of Gulmohar Colony and Gyan Tekri march towards the collectorate to draw the attention of authorities in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Many families of Gulmohar Colony and Gyan Tekri came to the city working president of the Congress Committee Vivek Yadav here on Thursday and informed him about their problem. Under his leadership, hundreds of men and women reached the collectorate office and a memorandum was given demanding that their area is not under the Simhastha Mela camp. All the houses have been built here and it is the poor working-class people who have bought houses by giving their hard-earned money to the coloniser. Therefore, it is not justified to remove them.

Yadav said that the residents of Gul Mohar Colony and Gyan Tekri are not only poor but very poor. If their houses are demolished, they will not be able to build their houses again. The administration should go there and get the physical verification done, it is not the Simhastha area, nor is there parking for Simhastha. He said that he will not allow atrocities on the poor and has demanded the collector to cancel these notices immediately and work in the interest of all the citizens by freeing this area from Simhastha Fair.

