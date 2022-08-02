Ujjain: Residents experience ‘open jail’ like situation in Harsiddhi temple and sawari route areas

Massive crowd were allowed to reach Mahakaleshwar Temple via Chardham Mandir road while putting hold-ups, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Harsiddhi temple area as well as those whose houses are located in the procession route experienced an ‘open jail’ like situation in the wake of third traditional sawari of Lord Mahakal for the Shravan month and on the eve of Naagpanchami festival, here on Monday.

The whole area was barricaded in such a way that people living in the area was deprived of basic necessities like milk, vegetables and bread. The people showed their anger and helplessness on social media.

As it is the month of Shraban-Bhadav, a lot of people are visiting Mahakaleshwar and

other temples of the city. The arrangements made by the administration to facilitate the

darshan rather looked to have trapped the visitors while the local residents got troubled by the barricade. Yogipura, located behind the Harsiddhi area, around the Chardham temple and the residents of Gownd Basti have been suffering for the last two days due to the undeclared lockdown. The situation is so bad that neither milkmen nor vegetable vendors are able to reach the homes of the people living here. Children are unable to go to school. The road has been blocked by barricading on both sides of the street.

Last Monday also people had to face a lot of problems due to this and this time the road was closed from Saturday itself, which is expected to be opened on Wednesday only after the Naagpanchami festival. The residents living behind the Harsiddhi temple have appealed to the collector to solve the problem at the earliest. They have tried to convey their voices to the administration by uploading the video of the barricade in the street on social media.

The people of the settlements around the Mahakal temple have also expressed their deep

displeasure over the barricading system of the administration.

Dr Sanjay Chorishiya, resident of Paandariba, told Free Press that it was like an open jail for hundreds of residents. “Residents of Mahakal procession route have been disallowed to go out or reach from outside to their homes since 1 pm. The entire area has been converted into an open jail. Policemen and other civil staff are not paying heed even in emergency cases. The visitors from different places are worst affected. These arrangements were not practiced even in Simhastha Fair-2016,” he narrated.

Read Also Ujjain: Over a dozen sustain injuries as bus turns turtle