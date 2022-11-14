e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Remove unauthorised shops from Kartik Mela area, says UMC commissioner 

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 01:07 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh on Sunday inspected the entire area under Kartik Mela and saw the allotted shops/sector, confectionary and swing area. During the inspection, he directed officials that the allotment amount not paid by shopkeepers even after the allotment of shops should be collected immediately from them as well as action should be taken to remove the shopkeepers who have unauthorisedly set up shops without participating in the allotment process.

Along with this he also inspected the UMC control room and help centre set-up in the Kartik Mela area and discussions were held with the employees on duty about the cleaning arrangements. He asked them to maintain the arrangements in the fair area and also encouraged the shopkeepers towards cleanliness by giving advice on the single-use plastic ban. He directed the IEC members to take appropriate action in this matter. 

article-image

