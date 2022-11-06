Ujjain: Recovery agents robbed  of Rs 1.50 L at gunpoint

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three miscreants robbed more than one and a half lakh rupees from recovery agents of a finance company near the Maa Umiya cold storage of Panwasa police station area. During a scuffle with the miscreants, the magazine of a pistol fell on the spot.

Krishnapal son of Narbat Singh, a recovery agent of Namra Finance Pvt Ltd, resident of Mahavir Bagh Colony and Nandkishore son of Sawan Thakur resident of Navrangpur Chankhal, Ashta, both were returning to Ujjain on Friday evening after recovering money from different areas. Between 6.30 to 7 pm, three persons came on a Platina bike near Maa Umiya Cold Storage and dashed against their bike due to which both agents fell down.

There was a dispute between both the recovery agents and the miscreants. Meanwhile, two bike-borne miscreants pointed pistols at both the recovery agents and took Rs 1 lakh 68 thousand and some important papers, ATM and two cheque books from their bags. During this entire incident, a magazine of the miscreants’ pistol fell on the spot itself in which two live cartridges were also found.

Both the victim recovery agents reached the Panwasa police station. On their complaint, the police registered a case. On Saturday morning, both the complainants reached the police station along with Nitin Pawar, area manager of Namra Finance Pvt Ltd and recorded their statements. Based on the statement of both the recovery agents, the police station is investigating the CCTVs around the spot.

At around the same time on Friday evening, two miscreants posing as policemen carried out a robbery incident with a labourer named Altaf Patel near Mahananda Nagar Chouraha. They stabbed and injured him.