Ujjain Rally Seeks Central Law For Cow Protection, Memorandum Sent To PM | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): A massive rally demanding a central law for the protection, welfare and dignity of cows was taken out in Ujjain on Monday under the banner of the Go Samman Aahwan Abhiyan.

The procession began from Dussehra Maidan and concluded at the collector's office at Kothi Palace, where a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister was submitted.

A large number of saints, cow protection activists, youth and followers of Sanatan Dharma participated in the rally.

Throughout the procession, participants raised slogans in support of cow protection and urged the Central Government to enact stringent legislation for the welfare and security of cattle.

Swami Hasanand and Pratap Singh Arya said the condition of cattle in many parts of the country remained a matter of concern, alleging that carcasses of cattle often remained unattended after accidents or deaths.

They said the memorandum reiterated demands for a comprehensive central law on cow protection, creation of a dedicated Union ministry for cow welfare, stricter punishment for cattle smuggling and slaughter, promotion of natural farming based on Panchgavya, establishment of Nandishalas in every gram panchayat, model cow shelters in every district, and cattle ambulances and trauma centres along national and state highways.

The organisers said a memorandum carrying 7,78,625 signatures from Ujjain district was submitted with the demand.

They also said that on April 27, petitions supported by more than 5.25 crore signatures collected from 5,100 tehsils across the country had earlier been sent to the Prime Minister, and the present memorandum was intended as a reminder seeking action on those demands.