Ujjain: Rainy Dussehra; Ravana effigy test organisers’ strength before being burnt

A family watches Ravana Dahan programme amid rainfall at Dussehra Maidan in Ujjain on Wednesday night. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): It took hard efforts to burn the effigy of Demon King Ravana at Dussehra Maidan on account of Vijayadashami here on Wednesday night. As medium downpour continued to lash the city in evening hours, the festivities suffered a lot and it also lowered down the enthusiasm of people. People along with family members thronged in sizeable numbers at the main venue of Ravana Dahan, but the rains disturbed the proceedings throughout the programme. Yet, the people taking shelter under umbrella, etc., enjoyed the proceedings.

The organisers had managed firecracker show, but the rains affected its magic also. It became quite difficult for the organisers to set the effigy of Ravana on fire as it got wet. Prior to it, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan worshipped artistes dressed up as Ram, Laxman and Sita at Dussehra Maidan. He extended Vijayadashmi greetings to the people present at the venue.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan applies vermillion on the forehead of artists dressed-up as Ram, Laxman and Sita before Ravana Dahan. | FP PHOTO

The CM also exhorted the people to attend the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kartik Mela Ground on October 11 in view of the inauguration of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’. Former Union minister Satya Narayan Jatiya, state ministers Bhupendra Singh, Jagdish Devda and Mohan Yadav were prominent among those present.