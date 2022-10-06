Ujjain: DGP joins ‘Shastra Pujan’ at DRP Lines

DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena performs traditional Shahstra Pujan at DRP Lines in Ujjain on Wednesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): State DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena performed Shastra Pujan on the occasion of Vijayadashami here on Wednesday. He came to Ujjain to see the preparations for PM Narendra Modi’s visit on October 11. IG Santosh Kumar Singh, divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav, DIG Anil Singh Kushwaha, collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla were also present during the Shastra Pujan at Nagjhiri located at DRP Lines.

The DGP performed weapon worship and also opened fire in the air. During this, the entire team of police and administration present also shot fire in the air. IG Santosh Kumar Singh said that the Prime Minister is coming to Ujjain on October 11. DGP came to Ujjain to check the security arrangements. The DGP inspected Mahakal Lok and Kartik Mela Ground. After meeting with senior officers, he reviewed the security arrangements and gave necessary instructions.