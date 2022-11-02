Ujjain: Rainbow of events held to mark State Foundation Day

MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyay addresses the participants during ‘prabhat pheri’. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad and district administration jointly organised a ‘prabhat pheri’ on November 1 to mark the foundation of Madhya Pradesh state vice-president of Jan Abhiyan Parishad Vibhash Upadhyay, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, deputy collector Kalyani Pandey, divisional coordinator Shivprasad Malviya, district coordinator Sachin Shimpi, Dr Vimal Garg, Rajiv Pahwa, divisional president, Non-Government School Organisation SN Sharma, assistant director sports Arvind Joshi and others flagged-off the prabhat pheri.

It started from Shaheed Park and passing via Ghas Mandi, Madhav Nagar Hospital, Gurudwara, Indira Gandhi Square ended at Tower Chowk. On this occasion,

Upadhyay congratulated everyone on the occasion of the foundation day of MP and sent his best wishes. He said that all of us should participate in the development of the state and while discharging our duties, we should fulfil the Chief Minister’s vision of making Madhya Pradesh a golden Madhya Pradesh.

Kids enjoy an amusement party at Sewadham. | FP PHOTO

KIDS PARTY AT SEWADHAM

A unique grand party for children was organised at Ankit Gram, Sewadham Ashram on the foundation day of the state of Madhya Pradesh under the 7-day service week. The founder of the Sewadham Ashram Sudhir Bhai Goyal organised the event for children, so that special children of the ashram, along with the other children of the surrounding rural areas, further enhance their personalities and take advantage of the event. Along with Kanta Bhabhi, Monica Bajoria and Gori Goyal, the children shouldered many responsibilities for the party, The children danced on various songs and enjoyed the event.

Guests distribute prizes to the winners of the competition. | FP PHOTO

ESSAY CONTEST

An essay and general knowledge competition was organised by the Sir Syed Ahmed Welfare Society on the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh. Society’s president Pankaj Jaiswal and convenor Mohammad Ali Rangwala said that a general knowledge and essay competition was organised at Amira Academy, Adarsh Nagar, Dewas Road. Students from different schools took part in the competition. The winning students were rewarded and other contestants were given consolation prizes. District Waqf Board president Dr Nizam Hashmi was the chief guest of the programme.

AT MADHAV SCIENCE COLLEGE

A Foundation Day programme was organised in Government Madhav Science College. Addressing the programme as the chief guest, additional director, higher education, Ujjain Division, Dr Arpan Bhardwaj said that Madhya Pradesh government has implemented various beneficial schemes. Referring to the schemes, he described Ladli Laxmi Yojana as an important step to empower women. Principal Dr Brijesh Pare while giving the presidential address said that Madhya Pradesh is continuously moving on the path of development. Tourism has also given a boost to the economy. While introducing the theme, convener Dr Shashi Joshi said that in order to become self-reliant the state government has made schemes related to physical infrastructure, good governance, health, education and employment and these schemes are being implemented. Administrative officer Dr VK Gupta said that we have to recognise our capabilities. A self-reliant nation is possible only with a self-reliant person. Dr HS Dwivedi said that we should get training in communication skills. Language also has an important role in the field of self-reliance. NAAC in-charge Dr Kalpana Singh said that we have to make continuous efforts to bring quality in education. She announced to do “Our Madhya Pradesh” value added course in coordination with Dr Priyanka Tiwari for the preparation of competitive examinations. NSS students Deepak Dubey and Sanika Verma also addressed the programme. Dr Inder Singh Parmar, Dr Ayushi Paliwal and Vidhan Saxena welcomed the guests by presenting them bouquets.