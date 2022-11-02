Ujjain: One dies, 2 missing as truck falls off bridge over Chambal

The truck fell into the Chambal river. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A truck passing through the Chambal river bridge suddenly broke the railings of the bridge and fell into the river on the Barnagar Road here on Tuesday. Three people were sitting in the truck and the body of one of them was taken out till afternoon.

The truck from Chhatarpur (UP-92T6654) was moving towards Barnagar under the Ingoria police station area, 25 KM away from Ujjain. The driver Santosh Vishwakarma has died while efforts are on to trace the others. Cleaner Santosh Chaurasia is believed to be buried under the truck.

Prithvi Singh Khalate, in-charge of Ingoria police station, who was accompanying the team in the rescue, said that information was received from Bhopal via Dial 100 that a truck had fallen into the river Chambal in village Dhureri of the district located on Barnagar Road after which the rescue team was deployed. One of the bodies has been found. Another is suspected to be buried. But it will be known only after the truck is straightened. Rescue work is going on with divers trying their best to recover the bodies while cranes have also been deployed to lift the truck out of the river.

At present, one deceased has been identified with the help of the truck number. However, till now the truck owner has not been traced. Registering a case, the Ingoria police sent the body of the deceased youth for post-mortem. SDOP Ravindra Boyat said that the incident occurred at around 2 pm.