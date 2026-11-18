Ujjain Railway Station Rescue Goes Viral As Elderly Woman's Leg Gets Stuck In Iron Grating For 30 Minutes | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman's journey turned into a frightening ordeal at Ujjain Railway Station on Tuesday afternoon when her leg became trapped in an iron grating, leaving her helpless for nearly 30 minutes.

The woman, who had travelled from Shajapur to Ujjain, was descending a ramp between platforms 3 and 4 when her foot accidentally slipped into the iron grating installed nearby.

Despite repeated attempts, she could not free her leg. The situation caused distress as she remained trapped, unable to move.

Railway employees immediately alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the railway technical team, which rushed to the spot.

Rescuers began cutting the iron grating using a cutter. The operation continued for nearly half an hour before the woman's leg was finally freed, bringing an end to her ordeal.

Fortunately, she escaped without serious injuries.

A video of the rescue has since gone viral, showing railway employees carefully cutting the grating to release her trapped leg.

According to the RPF police station, the damaged grating was temporarily covered following the rescue to prevent similar accidents involving other passengers.

The incident highlighted the potential danger posed by exposed iron gratings in busy passenger areas.

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