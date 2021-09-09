Ujjain: Railway employees’ protest against privatisation

Ujjain: On the call of All India Railway Men's Federation, the Western Railway and Ratlam Division observed a ‘Warning Day’ on Wednesday.

The railway employees demonstrated across the country to protest against the anti-worker policy of the Union government and the privatisation of railways.

A gate meeting was held on the branches today on September 8 with the banners and flags of all the branch presidents, branch secretaries, circle officers and all active workers union members, in the same vein, at 05.00 pm in front of the Integrated Crew Lobby Ujjain under the leadership of SS Sharma divisional president, in which a large number of railway employees and branch officials participated in the demonstration against the the Central Government.

The demonstrations were held in all the colonies of Indian Railways, 256 Goods Shed , 15 Rail Stadium, 1400 Km OHE Track Material, 90 Passenger Train, 741 Km Konkan Railway, 673 Km Dedicated Freight Corridor 04 Hill Rail 400 Railway Station, against giving of railway into private hands.

Addressing the protest divisional president SS Sharma, warned the central government that if the government did not withdraw its decisions, the industrial peace of the whole country will be destroyed. Branch secretary Ravindra Kumar Upadhyay, branch president Arun Saxena, Sandeep Jain, SK Lal, Umesh Tedia, Pankaj Saxena, Vinod Dhaka, Praveen Joshi, Renuka Poddar, Kiran and a large number of railway employees were present.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:39 AM IST