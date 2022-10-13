Ujjain: Railway employees go on strike

e-Paper Get App
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Railway employees staged a sit-in on Platform 1 in Ujjain on Wednesday. | FP PHOTO
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The railway employees went on a hunger strike across the country for pending demands on the call of AIRF and WREU. In this strike, employees demonstrated in large numbers. Railway employees demonstrated for their 11 demands. 

At Ujjain integrated crew lobby at Platform 1, the local branch of WREU organised a dharna from 10 am to 5 pm under the leadership of divisional president SS Sharma. Prashant Pathak of Western Railway Employees Union said that the agitation was organised to save Indian Railways from privatisation and corporatisation, to restore OPS to all railway employees by cancelling NPS, timely redressal of problems of running employees and other security categories of employees, including other points. 

Ujjain: Dedication of mega corridor and after; nominal charge on visiting Mahakal Lok on the anvil
