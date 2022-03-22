Ujjain: Process of socialisation makes man a social living being

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A special lecture was organised by the sociology department of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College and IQAC under the academic excellence scheme of the World Bank Project, in which keynote speaker Dr Shailendra Vyas, retired professor of sociology, gave a concise narration on the subject of socialisation to the students.

He said that the process of socialisation teaches role-playing according to the situation. The family is the primary school of socialisation of the child. The mother inspires the children to work by expressing her pleasure\displeasure as part of the process of socialisation. Educational institutions are an important medium of socialisation. The Corona period disrupted the process of socialisation. This process is relative to time and place. The behaviour of the child is controlled by teaching him the values accepted by the society. Cooperation, love, affection, kindness, sacrifice are all learnt through socialisation.

Dr Vyas answered the questions asked by the students. Head of the department Dr Dinesh Chandra Khandelwal gave the introduction and welcomed Dr Vyas. Dr HL Anijwal in his presidential address said that individuals and society are inseparable. Preliminary preparation for a disciplined, systematic lecture was explained to the students by the guest scholar Sarla Akhand. Vote of thanks was given by Dr Neeta Tiwari.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:33 AM IST