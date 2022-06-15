Ujjain: Prem Kumar Yadav murder case; lifer for Sengar, 9 others acquitted

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch ADJ Vivek Kumar Shrivastava on Tuesday sentenced Ajit Singh Sengar, the main accused in the murder of Congress corporator Prem Kumar Yadav to life imprisonment). A fine of Rs one lakh has also been slapped on Sengar. Nine accused in the case have been acquitted by the court.

The story of this triple murder started about 12 years ago. Ajit Singh Sengar clashed with the Yadav family of Khandar locality over the valuable land near Chintaman Ganesh Road. This enmity grew so much that Ajit killed Gopal Yadav of Yadav family on Chintaman Road. To avenge this murder, Gopal Yadav’s brother Vinod Yadav, Ashok Kushwaha and Mahesh Yadav killed Ajit Sengar’s brother Abhay Sengar near Bhairavgarh Central Jail later on. The enmity did not end here and one day Ajit and his associates shot and injured Vinod Yadav.

In the midst of this enmity, on July 2, 2013, Prem Kumar Yadav alias Gappu was murdered by Ajit along with his associates in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation premises itself. Yadav was a Congress corporator and had gone to attend a meeting at the municipal headquarters. Ajit Singh Sengar, Govind Kushwaha, Dilip Kushwaha, Manoj Bansal, Yadu Bansal, Salman Lala, Devi Lal alias Chandu, Vicky, Pranav Kushwaha and Samay Kushwaha were made accused as per the complaint of the Yadav family in this case. Govind Kushwaha and Ajit are brother-in-laws and the names of almost the entire family were included in the murder case.

On an appeal related to the security of the accused, the High Court transferred the matter to the Neemuch court for hearing.