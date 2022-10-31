Ujjain: Potla Tibetan Refugee woollen market inaugurated

The Tibetan Refugee woollen merchants pay respect before the portrait of Dalai Lama. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Potla Tibetan Refugee Woollen Market on Agar Road near District Hospital Charak Bhawan was inaugurated by traders here on Sunday by performing Pujan in the market.

Giving information, Sonam said that as soon as the market was inaugurated, people showed their enthusiasm and started buying the products. And the special thing about the market is that here all the goods are available at reasonable prices and there will be one rate for all.

The people had been eagerly waiting for the market which could not be set up for 2 years due to Corona. We have set up 40 shops. The residents of Ujjain will get to see all kinds of variety here. Jackets, shawls, hand gloves, mufflers, and many more are available for men and women.

The market will run till February 15. Market timings will be from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm. For the protection of the traders, CCTV cameras have been installed on the premises and along with this arrangement of parking the vehicles have also been made.