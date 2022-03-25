Ujjain: Poor financial condition a bane for city gymnast

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): City gymnast Deepesh Lashkari who has been selected for the World School Games is facing troubles over the payment of participation fees. The World School Games will be held in France from May 14 to 27.

Lashkari who cleared the Pune, Maharashtra held trials for the World School Games has to pay a participation fee of Rs 2.5 lakhs to the School Games Federation of India.

He had been training under Kolkata’s Sports Authority of India Olympic Coach Lakhan Sharma. Deepesh’s participation in the competition is under a cloud as it is highly unlikely that he would be able to deposit the necessary fees by the deadline of March 31, due to his family’s poor economic condition.

Sports Authority of India’s MG Supekar, Manohar Sharma, Naveen Arya, Sunil Jadhav, Vikas Saraswat, KK Khandelwal, Sanjay Johri, Narendra Srivastava, Sarfaraz, Rakesh Khichi, Rajkumar Solanki, Avinash Srivastava and Purshottam Patel commended Dipesh on his achievement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:09 AM IST