Ujjain Police Launches 'Simhastha Sarathi' Training For Simhastha 2028

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With preparations for Simhastha 2028 underway, Ujjain Police on Wednesday launched the 'Simhastha Sarathi' training programme at the Police Community Hall to train volunteers who will assist police and the administration during the religious gathering.

The programme aims to prepare volunteers and NRS members to handle crowd management, guide devotees, provide first aid, respond to emergencies, and support police officials during the event.

The Madhya Pradesh Police plans to train 20,000 volunteers across the state for Simhastha 2028. Out of these, 5,000 volunteers will be trained in Ujjain district. In the first phase, training has started for around 1,800 volunteers and NRS members, while the remaining participants will be trained in the coming phases.

The training programme was inaugurated by Additional Superintendent of Police (City East) Alok Sharma, who spoke about the importance of discipline, teamwork, and service. He said volunteers will act as an important link between devotees and the administration during the mega religious event.

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During the sessions, experts trained participants in communication skills, public interaction, handling stressful situations, and the responsibilities of volunteers during Simhastha. Practical sessions were also held on CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), first aid, helping injured or sick people, and responding to emergency situations.

Traffic Inspector Nivesh Malviya also trained volunteers on crowd control, traffic management, disaster response, communication, and working together as a team. He advised them to stay calm and responsible while handling large crowds.

At the end of the programme, the participants received training certificates. Police officials said the trained volunteers will play an important role in helping devotees, managing crowds and traffic, providing first aid, sharing information, and supporting police and administrative teams during Simhastha 2028.

Officials added that the training drive will continue in phases until the target of 5,000 trained volunteers in Ujjain is achieved, helping ensure a safe, smooth, and well-organised Simhastha 2028.