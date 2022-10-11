Ujjain: Police get vital clues to crack gang of thieves

Representative Pic |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The police have received clues regarding the gang which†has been notoriously†carrying out theft in the city. One of the crooks involved in the group was drinking alcohol while sitting in ëKalalií (country-made liquor shop). Efforts are being made to nab the associates by interrogating him. There is a possibility that the incidents in 4 police station areas can be revealed.

In Shastri Nagar and Shanti Nagar, incidents of theft were reported in the house of Vinay Raikwar and Shri Raj Rajeshwari jewellery shop on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Vinay Raikwar and the owner of Shri Raj Rajeshwari Jewellers Sunil Yadav lodged a complaint at the Neelganga police station. On the complaint of Sunil, the police registered a case and were looking for clues about the miscreants. Footage of 2 miscreants came to the fore in this incident. On this basis, a miscreant was recognised and it brought†the police to Shantinagar. But he was not found.

The police obtained the contact number of the culprit from his neighbours and traced the number and†then the location of Kalali came to the fore in Pawasa area. The complainant and the police reached the spot. The miscreant, who was drinking alcohol, tried to run away but was caught. The name of the miscreant Shankar Banjara has come to the fore. A few months ago, Neelganga police arrested him and sent him to jail and he is out on bail. He has also been taken into custody after getting information about an accomplice in the interrogation.

Shankar Banjara was also involved in the theft incident in 18 shops at the Maksi Road vegetable market on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. He reached there with 4 to 5 companions from the Pawasa police station area. On the basis of the footage, Madhavnagar police station also reached Neelganga. Sources say that a team is engaged in search of the accomplices of the miscreant Shankar. Soon everyone will be taken into custody. Madhav Nagar-Neelganga police can jointly expose thefts in their police station area.

On the night of October 2, the theft of lakhs came to light in Parshvanath Colony, Nagjhiri and on the second day in Deepti Complex, Nanakheda. Footage of 5 to 6 miscreants came to the fore in Parshvanath. It is believed that both thefts were also carried out by the group of said thieves. The secret can be revealed once other members of the team are taken into custody. On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a group of thieves created a frightening atmosphere for one- and-a-half to two hours in the Maksi Road vegetable market. Shutters of more than 18 shops made by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) were torn down. The group of thieves who were caught on camera were wearing masks.

During this, the thieves tried to dispose of the CCTV cameras but were caught on camera. As one of the thieves was trying to destroy the camera got captured. The thieves stole oil cans, groceries, cash and valuables from other shops including groceries, cosmetics, footwear, spices and cutlery. Madhav Nagar police station has registered a complaint of all the shopkeepers on behalf of Keshav Nagar resident Usha, wife of Narayan Verma.