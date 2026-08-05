Ujjain Police Arrest Six-Member Women's Gang After Chain Theft Near Mahakal Temple | FP photo

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): Taking advantage of the massive crowds on the first Monday of Shravan, a six-member women's gang from Bharatpur, allegedly roaming with the intent to snatch chains, pick pockets and steal mobile phones, was arrested by police with the assistance of devotees. Police also recovered tools commonly used for theft from their possession.

Police said a gold chain with a pendant belonging to Babita, wife of Dinesh Dubey from Mumbai, was stolen near Harsiddhi Chauraha. Acting on the complaint, a police team launched a checking drive at the junction and apprehended the suspect women.

Sharp-edged tools, including a chisel, knife, iron pipe, screwdriver and cutter, were seized from them.

The arrested women were identified as Guddi Bai, wife of Bachchu alias Ramesh; Rekha alias Sonia Mali, wife of Rajkumar; Neetu, wife of Fukku Mali; Naresh Bai, wife of Ravindra Mali; Sonia, wife of Khanna Mali, all residents of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and Sapna, wife of Rajendra Saini, a resident of Morena.

During the checking operation, police also arrested Suraj, son of Banshi Bawri from Ramganj Mandi, Kota; Suraj, son of Ramesh Bawri from Bathinda, Punjab; Mukesh, son of Denier from Gandhi Nagar, Bhopal; Anil, son of Wilson from Bhopal; Dirpal, son of Vijendra from Bharatpur; and Suresh, son of Ramesh from Jaipur near the Smart Parking area. Police said the accused had entered the crowd intending to commit theft.

More than a dozen mobile phones were reported stolen from different locations around the Mahakaleshwar Temple area during the first Monday of Shravan.

From Monday morning until Tuesday afternoon, victims continued to approach police stations to lodge complaints. Police have collected applications from the complainants and initiated efforts to trace the missing devices.

A large number of mobile thefts were also reported from Chhatri Chowk during the Mahakal procession.

Kharakuan police said 11 complainants, including Vishal Kahar of Harda, Surendra Kumar of Shajapur, Babita of Panwasa, Bhanwarlal of Narsinghgarh and Prashant of Bagpura, approached the police station to report the theft of their mobile phones. Their complaints have been formally registered.