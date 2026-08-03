Indore Hosts Yuva Sangam Job Fair With Over 650 Vacancies On August 3

Indore is hosting a one-day Yuva Sangam job fair at Government ITI, Pardeshipura, on Monday from 10:30am to 3pm, offering more than 650 vacancies across multiple sectors. Candidates aged 18 to 35 years with qualifications from Class 8 to postgraduation can attend with required documents. The event will also provide information on self-employment, apprenticeships and government welfare schemes. | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day Yuva Sangam job fair is being held in Indore on Monday, offering more than 650 vacancies.

The job fair is being organised at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Pardeshipura, from 10:30am to 3pm under the guidance of Indore Collector Shivam Verma.

More than 650 vacancies are to be filled during the event, with several reputed companies conducting on-the-spot recruitment.

Eligibility

Candidates can apply if they meet the following criteria:

Age: 18 to 35 years

Educational qualification: Candidates who have completed Class 8, Class 10, Class 12, ITI, Diploma, BPharm, graduation or postgraduation are eligible to apply.

Documents to carry

All educational certificates

Biodata/resume

Aadhaar card

Passport-size photographs

Copies of any other required documents

Apart from job opportunities, the fair will also provide information on self-employment, apprenticeships, innovation programmes and various government welfare schemes.

Job roles

According to Deputy Director (Employment) PS Mandloi, vacancies are available for positions including associate, bank office associate, HR intern, sales officer, relationship manager, admin coordinator, video editor, customer support executive, stitching operator, pressman, cutting operator, packing staff, logistics executive and various ITI trade trainee roles.

The job fair is open to candidates aged 18 to 35 years who have completed Class 8, Class 10, Class 12, ITI, Diploma, BPharm, graduation or postgraduation. Eligible candidates can attend the event directly and participate in the recruitment process.