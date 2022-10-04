Ujjain: PM to dedicate Mahakal Lok in city on October 11; Sonu Nigam's pre-event, Kailash Kher's bhajan to be salient features

Culture minister Usha Thakur along with senior administrative officials conducts an inspection of Mahakal Lok, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mahakal Lok here on October 11. Various cultural activities will be organised on the occasion of the inauguration. The culture, tourism, religious trust and endowments minister Usha Thakur conducted a meeting here on Monday to review and inform about various presentations to be done by the culture department on the arrival of the Prime Minister.

In the meeting, it was brought to knowledge that many tribal artistes are going to perform the tribal arts under various cultural programmes. One lakh invitation cards would be sent to the citizens to ensure the participation of maximum people in the inauguration programme. Singer Kailash Kher will perform in the general meeting organised on the occasion of the inauguration. A grand programme of laser shows will also be organised on October 7. On October 10, Sonu Nigam will entertain the citizens with melodious bhajans and patriotic songs.

Mahakal anthem has been prepared which will be promoted on social media. The Kshipra aarti done on a regular basis every day will also be given a grand look. In Mahakal Lok, 600 to 700 artists who are affiliated with the department of culture will give their performances. Minister Thakur directed that the list of names and addresses of all the artistes should be updated. She also directed to ensure drinking water arrangements for the artistes.

In order to maintain law and order in the programme of Prime Minister Modi, the culture minister directed that before the programme, the information of people and tenants staying in all hotels should be collected. She said that the preparation of Mahakal Lok should be grand and excellent. She instructed that after October 11, people should sense the feeling of spirituality during their visit to Mahakal Lok.

In the meeting organised in the meeting room of Smart City, additional chief secretary, home and jail, Rajesh Rajora, principal secretary, culture and tourism, Shivshekhar Shukla, divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav, IG Santosh Kumar Singh, collector Asheesh Singh, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Anshul Gupta and other officials were present. Later, all of them visited the Mahakal Lok and reviewed the preparations going on there.