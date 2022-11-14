Ujjain: Playing outdoor games helps in reducing diabetes, says Dr Vijay Garg

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Children should not be given kachori, samosas and kept away from mobile phones. If you focus on playing outdoor games, then the child has a 30 per cent less chance of getting diabetes. That is why we have to bring back the old tradition like joint family because for working parents half of their time will have to be devoted towards their children if they want to safeguard their children from this disease.

This was opined by cardiologist and RD Gardi Medical College professor Dr Vijay Garg. He said that the diabetes destroys the body like termites. Be it heart, brain, kidneys, eyes, lungs, nerves, etc, it adversely affects every part of the body. To avoid all these, it is necessary that every person should get his or her blood sugar levels checked at least once a year and in any case do not allow the circumference of the waist to exceed 35 inches. One should eat less, eat slowly and chew. Eat linseed, fenugreek seeds, green vegetables and dry fruits, he said.

Dr Garg further told that presently in India, 5 crore people are suffering from diabetes and in the near future this disease will knock on the doorsteps of 2.3 crore more people. He advised to bid farewell to 5 things in life including sweet, salt, sedentary life, smoking and stress.

Instead, sunlight, good sleep, 8,000 steps per day, smile, low systolic blood pressure and sports should be incorporated in life. Under no circumstance must you rest on a chair for more than two consecutive hours, he added.

