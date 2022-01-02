Ujjain: Physiotherapy Centre inaugurated under charitable project

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Ramanand Physiotherapy Centre was inaugurated in the holy presence of Sant Mahamandaleshwar 1008 Swami Abhiram das at Ramanand ashram premises on Saturday.

Under the charitable project physiotherapy services would be provided to underprivileged, needy group at the centre.

Various high tech and latest machines have been installed at the centre. Dr Himmat Janagal and his team will provide physiotherapy service at the centre. The Physiotherapy Center will provide services in both Electropathy and Exercise Pathology.

Saint Abhiramdas said inequalities of the society should be eradicated and equal opportunity should be ensured to everyone.

He told media persons that human life should be like a flower, which tolerates sun, rain, and cold but still imparts its fragrance to all people equally without any discrimination.

One who follows this learning from flower remains devoted to society despite any hurdles in his life, just as flowers cleanse our environs and uplift our life when we feel sad.

