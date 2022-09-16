Ujjain: Panel formed to probe misbehaviour with official in Mahakal temple

Hit and run case: Lifer for 2 in Dhanbad judge’s murder |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A three-member committee headed by joint collector Garima Rawat will look in the matters related to misbehaviour by the BJP leader Yashoda Sharmaís son Chandraprakash, Abhishek and her daughter-in-law Anita with district protocol office in-charge Rajini Kher in Shri Mahakaleshwar temple some days ago. The committee will submit its report to the collector within seven days. Due to the lax attitude of administrator Ganesh Dhakad in this matter, the collector had to constitute an inquiry committee on his behalf.

On August 6, Chandraprakash son of Yashoda Sharma posted in Mahakal temple, along with his younger brother Abhishek, manager of Chintaman temple and latterís wife Anita had behaved indecently towards Rajni Kher, in-charge of Bhasmaarti office. This led to a war of word and Sharma brothers threatened Kher with knives.

They had said that 10 cases are already going on against them and it would not matter much to them if one more case gets added to the list. When Kher complained to the administrator, instead of taking action against the concerned, he clearly told Kher that you are not an employee of the temple committee, you are of the district protocol officer, then Kher sent a letter to the collector demanding the dismissal of Chandraprakash Sharma and Abhishek Sharma.

After receiving this letter, the collector has constituted a three-member inquiry committee. Joint collector Garima Rawat has been made the head of the committee, while assistant director of Backward and Minority Classes, Prarthana Sekwar, and assistant administrator of the temple Moolchand Junwal have been made members.

The committee has to submit its report to the collector within seven days. Further action will be taken based on the report. Collector believes that the temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad is also guilty in this whole matter as it is his responsibility to settle the dispute within the Mahakal temple. But due to politics, instead of taking action in this matter, he thought it best to remain silent.