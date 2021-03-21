Ujjain: Over 8,000 people inoculated in district on Saturday

Barnagar (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): More than 8,000 people were inoculated against Covid-19 in Ujjain district including Barnagar on Saturday. Inoculation is being carried out at vaccination centres daily except on Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays and government holidays.

The citizens of the district born in 1961 or before are eligible to get themselves vaccinated. They can visit the vaccination centres with either a copy of Aadhaar card or any other identity proof and get themselves vaccinated without hassle.

Similarly, people lying in the age groups of 45 to 59 suffering from serious ailments can get their vaccinations done. They will have to carry the medical certificates of their doctors (registered) along with them. According to the guidelines, people between 45 to 59 years of age suffering from any of the 20 types of diseases can get themselves vaccinated. These diseases include- cardiac disease, post cardiac transplant, hypertension, diabetes for 10 years or more, liver transplant and other diseases.

Vaccination centres have been established at 58 places in the district. They include Civil Hospital in Barnagar, Community Health Centre in Ingoriya, Community Health Centre in Ghatiya, Civil Hospital in Nagda, Civil Hospital in Khachrod, Civil Hospital in Mahidpur, Community Health Centre in Jharda.

Vaccination centres have also been set up at Primary Health Centre in Barnagar, Kharsod Kalan, Primary Health Centre in Bhatpachlana, Primary Health Centre in Lohana, Urban Primary Health Centre in Nagda, Primary Health Centre in Unhel.