Ujjain: Over 300 people participate in 6-km cyclothon

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Over 300 people participated in a cyclothon organised here on Sunday.

The six-km cyclothon saw the participation of people from various walks of life including professional cyclists, local cycling enthusiasts and a large number of the city’s youth.

The cyclothon was organised by GAIL (India) along with the Ministry for Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) to improve the health of citizens, reduce pollution and the dependency of the people on fuel-based transport.

A lucky draw was also organised at the end of the event in which 5 men and 5 women received brand new cycles. During the last stages of the programme, the chief guest of the event and GAIL’s general manager RB Masne gave a motivational speech to the people to use cycles more stating the economical and medical benefits of cycling.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:38 AM IST