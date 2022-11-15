e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Operation of swings restored in Kartik Mela

If any unpleasant situation arises, then immediately inform the senior officers of the corporation so that the concerned can be punished

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The operators of the swings in the Kartik Mela had stopped their functioning on Monday. On receiving information the Kartik Mela cultural committee patron and corporator Gabbar Bhati, deputy fair officer and additional commissioner Aditya Nagar and assistant fair officer and deputy commissioner Sanjesh Gupta reached the Kartik Mela area and discussed the issues with the swing traders. Thereafter, the traders started operating the swings. 

The officials urged the swing traders that they should immediately inform the senior officials of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation regarding any problems faced by them and advised them not to listen to any anti-social elements. If any unpleasant situation arises, then immediately inform the senior officers of the corporation so that the concerned can be punished.

Nagar urged the shopkeepers who have deposited the allotment amount for the shops set up in the Kartik Mela, to start operating their shops soon and asked the shopkeepers who have unauthorised shops in Kartik Mela to deposit the prescribed amount and operate their shops.

