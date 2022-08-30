e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Online fraud complaint lodged

After 9 months of investigation, the police have registered a case against two people.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 01:24 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): When a man from the city ordered a camera on OLX and paid for it online, the parcel did reach him. But to his utter surprise a dummy camera, stones and cards were found inside. After 9 months of investigation, the police have registered a case against two people.

About 9 months ago, Sumit son of Jeevanlal, a resident of Sandipani Nagar, had ordered after seeing an advertisement to sell the camera on OLX. He had also paid 63k rupees for the camera. The amount was transferred to the account of Chakradhar Raut and Kalicharan Raut of Bhubaneswar.

After the order, the parcel reached Sumit and when he opened it, he was shocked. Instead of cameras, dummy cameras, deck of cards and stones were kept inside. Sumit had complained about the matter to the police. After investigation, the police registered a case against both the accused.

