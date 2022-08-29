Ujjain: Advanced digital tech to be used at Mahakal Mandir

A review meeting to install state-of-the-art equipment in Mahakaleshwar Temple in progress in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to improve security arrangements in Mahakaleshwar temple, a review of the proposed state-of-the-art equipment under Smart City Project was held during a meeting at Simhastha Mela office on Monday.

Collector Asheesh Singh, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Anshul Gupta and officials of Smart City Project were present in the meeting.

Chief general manager of Telecommunications Consultant India Limited, Rajesh Singh gave information about the proposed cameras and other equipment in Mahakaleshwar temple through power point presentation.

In the meeting, a detailed powerpoint presentation on dome cameras, bullet cameras, high speed domes, video walls, baggage scanners, DFMD, HHMD to be installed in the Mahakal temple complex was given by the officials of the company. Along with this, the places identified for their installation were also discussed.

A large number of devotees from all corners of the state and the country visit the Mahakaleshwar temple. Also, a huge crowd had been witnessed at special festivals. In such a situation, for security and to keep a watch on anti-social and mischievous elements, the meeting was organised to discuss the installation of state- of-the-art cameras and security equipment in the temple premises as well as in other prominent places.

It was informed in the meeting that CCTV cameras (high resolution) are proposed to be installed inside the temple and in the premises. Through these, monitoring can be done from a 24x7 control room. Facial recognition based IP CCTV systems will be installed. X-ray baggage scanners will be installed at major entrances. Apart from this, information about smart crowd management systems, smart traffic management systems and door frame metal detectors was also given in the meeting.

