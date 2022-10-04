Ujjain: One dead, 2 hurt in bike mishap

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed, while two others were injured in a direct collision of two bikes near Kheda Khajuria, here on Monday. Hariram Dayma, a resident of Kaleshwar in Ghatiya tehsil, was going to Mahidpur along with his brother Balu Dayma and son Bunty Dayma to attend the death anniversary programme of his uncle's son. Near a petrol pump near Kheda Khajuria, suddenly a drunken bike driver came from the front and hit his motorcycle. Hariram Dayma died in the incident, while Bunty and Balu Dayma were injured.

The injured have been admitted to Ortho Hospital for treatment. Hariram Dayma is survived by two sons and four daughters. The body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem in the district hospital.