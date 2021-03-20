Ujjain: On World Sparrow Day school kids vow to provide safe havens to birds in courtyards

Ujjain: The Government Model School Ghattiya celebrated ‘World Sparrow Day’ (a bird from a family of small passerine birds) on Saturday. Children took a vow to provide best possible place in their courtyards to these beautiful creatures to weave their nests and make arrangement of water to quench their thirst and grains to feed them.

The ECO Club in-charge of school Rajesh Rathore said that the sparrows are on the verge of extinction and are no more as commonly sighted like before. If we still wish to hear their chirping and to see them hopping in the lawn, we must make efforts for their protection.

These birds are an essential part of our environment and we must make quintessential efforts to ensure that our future generations must also hear their chirping. For this we must ourselves put our best foot forward to protect them as and when we see their nest in our houses and vicinity and make arrangement for food and water around their nests.

School principal Ramesh Kurup urged that along with sparrows we must strive hard to protect other species of birds as they are a significant part of our mother nature. Our changed lifestyle and indiscriminate use of pesticides have contributed to the reduction of their population. If still we don’t try to safeguard them, they will surely become extinct. Today we must resolve to protect these sparrows in almost all possible ways. The members of ECO club made arrangement of food and water for birds where ever they found nests in the school courtyard. Teachers Mukesh Kumar Bhargava, Ishwar Mehta, Lakshman Songare, Priti Vyas, Sushma Meher, Sandhya Chawre and Poonam Upadhyay were present.