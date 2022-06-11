Ujjain: Nominations for urban body polls start today

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The process of filing nomination forms for the urban body elections will start from Saturday. Apart from the Ujjain Municipal Corporation forms will be filled for Badnagar, Khachrod, Nagda and Mahidpur Municipality and Makadoun, Unhel and Tarana Municipal Council. The last date for filing nominations is June 18 and June 22 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

The notification for the polls will be published on Saturday and the filing of nominations will start from 10.30 am. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 20. Voting will be held for Ujjain Municipal Corporation and Badnagar Municipality on July 6, while Municipalities of Khachrod, Mahidpur and Nagda and Municipal Councils of Tarana, Unhel and Makdaun will go to the polls on July 13. The results of Ujjain and Badnagar municipalities will be declared on July 17, while those of Nagda, Khachrod, Mahidpur, Unhel, Tarana and Makadoun will be declared on July 18.

Election expenses fixed for mayoral and councillor candidates

The election expenditure of councillor and mayoral candidates has been fixed. A mayoral candidate will be able to spend a maximum Rs 35 lakh and the councillor candidate Rs 8.75 lakh each.

For the first time, this limit has been linked to the population of the city. Mayoral candidates in cities with a population of 10 lakhs will be able to spend a maximum of Rs 35 lakhs and in cities with a population of less than 10 lakhs, they can spend up to Rs 15 lakhs.

Similarly, in a city with a population of more than 10 lakh, councillor candidates will be able to spend a maximum of Rs 8 lakh 75 thousand and in cities with a lower population, this limit is Rs 3 lakh 75 thousand. Rs. 2 lakh 50 thousand is the limit for councillor candidates in municipal councils having a population more than one lakh, Rs. 1 lakh 50 thousand in councils with a population from 50 thousand to one lakh and Rs. one lakh in cities with less than 50 thousand population. The limit for the expenditure of the councillor in the city council will be 75 thousand rupees. The candidate will have to keep the details of the expenditure and give it to the Returning Officer within 30 days of the declaration of the result. Failure to do so may result in disqualification from the election.

Read Also Ujjain: Simhastha scenes revisited on Ganga Dussehra