Ujjain: NGO worker demands Rs 50L from farmer to spare his family, held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man associated with an NGO, for allegedly threatening a farmer with dire consequences if he failed to pay him Rs 50 lakh to spare the life of his family. The accused required money to repay his Rs 8 lakh debt. To conceal his identity, the accused wrote a threat in Urdu language.

On the night of April 25, an envelope wrapped around a stone was thrown at the house of farmer Siyaram Patidar, who lives in Basant Vihar. A note stated that a farmer should send Rs 50 lakh for sparing the life of his family. The sender had used the name ëAbbas Alií as an alias and even used Urdu language to misguide the reader about his real identity.

The letter said that someone had made a deal of Rs 25 lakhs with ëAlií for the farmerís life but he would be spared if he (Patidar) instead gave ëAlií Rs 50 lakh. Patidar was directed to courier the cash packet through a bus to Indore in his name ëAli. †He was assured to spare his life once he received the amount. The letter also warned farmer Patidar against going to the police

As soon as Patidar received the letter he went straight to the police station and lodged a complaint. The police scanned the CCTV camera footage. Police zeroed in on two masked men on a bike.

The police then traced the men through the bike number. The bike was registered in the name of Yogesh Malviya, a resident of the new colony, Dewas. Mahesh Jatav, a resident of Kshipra, Dewas , had also accompanied Yogesh to Patidarís house.

It has come to fore that Yogesh, who works with an NGO, had hatched the entire plan to pay back the Rs 8 lakh loan he owed.

When Yogesh was visiting Basant Vihar, he spotted the farmerís house and planned to extract dome money from him.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:50 AM IST