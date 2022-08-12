Ujjain: New guard gets acquainted with routine UMC functioning

Mayor, speaker and commissioner during their inspection | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal along with Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) speaker Kalavati Yadav and commissioner Anshul Gupta inspected all the departments of the UMC headquarters on Wednesday and observed their working procedures.

The mayor inspected the major departments where day-to-day work is conducted for the convenience of the citizens, along with the attendance register of the employees during the inspection. He also got the information about the responsibilities given to the employee in the department. While inspecting the birth and death registration department, he directed that a system should be developed by which the birth and death certificate could reach home, so that no inconvenience is caused to the citizens. Commissioner explained that online applications for birth and death are invited by the corporation so that online certificates can be made available. The mayor also instructed that special care should be taken regarding the number of certificates being issued regarding birth and death and they must be mentioned in a register.

Mayor Tatwal said that the goal of the UMC should be that citizens receive maximum facilities and we need to work in that direction. While discussing with the employees information was obtained about the work being performed by them. While inspecting the horticulture department, he directed the garden in-charge to plant Rudraksha saplings in the gardens because Ujjain city is the city of Baba Mahakal. Additional commissioner Aditya Nagar, deputy-commissioner Sanjesh Gupta and Chandrashekhar Nigam were also present during the inspection.

INSPECTION OF ZONE OFFICES

After inspection at the UMC headquarters, all the six zones of the UMC were also inspected by the mayor and the speaker. After reaching the zone offices, the mayor and the corporation president saw the arrangements and after getting acquainted with the officers and employees present, they received information about the working procedure from them. Mayor said that the citizens visiting UMC should be able to receive maximum services and facilities.