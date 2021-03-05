Ujjain: Need land from western railway for roads, legislator writes to divisional manager

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has said there is need to procure land from western railway to construct roads for smooth traffic flow in the area.

In a letter written to western railway divisional manager in Ratlam, Gurjar said roads are needed to address traffic congestion. He said that it is necessary to construct a road from the railway over bridge located at Ujjain-Jaora bypass to old Kota railway line behind Vardhaman School.

The road will pass through animal fair venue, Birlagram overbridge and Jawahar Marg. He said that through this road, the residents of Adinath Colony, Shriram Colony, Prakash Nagar, Birlagram will get a new route to enter city from bypass road.

Besides, a new road has to be constructed along railway line from 56 block to MG Road Kanya Shala Chauraha so that a new third road is available to reach Nagda railway station. It will provide an easy access to passengers to railway station.

In the letter, Gurjar also stated that at the MLA review meeting, directions were given to obtain land from railways. Ujjain collector, municipal administrator and Nagda SDM were asked to send a proposal to divisional railway manager, western railways, Ratlam, for obtaining land for roads. He further added that these roads will play an important role in area’s progress.